SEBRING — Wilton Simpson, president of the Florida Senate, has his hat in the ring for the open race for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Those who want to meet him and find out more about him will get to do so early next month as he attends a fundraising event in South Lakeland for the purpose of meeting with supporters and constituents. A VIP reception will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by a lunch reception from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler, 1723 Bartow Road in Lakeland.
Dignitaries expected to attend include Senate President-Designate Kathlean Passidomo, Senator Ben Albritton, Representative Kaylee Tuck and several other state legislators as well as representatives of various state organization political action committees, including those of Florida Citrus Mutual and Florida Farm Bureau.
Highlands County Citrus Growers Association will have representatives attend. Executive Director Ray Royce points out that the organization itself will not and cannot endorse any particular candidate. Many of the members themselves, he said, may likely support Simpson's candidacy.
Of Simpson, Royce said the current Florida Senate president will likely be the only Republican candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture in the coming election. He doesn't think he will face any challengers from his own party.
Simpson is running for the post Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will vacate as she is not running for reelection and is making a bid for governor in 2022.
Ballotpedia.org lists Simpson as the only GOP candidate for the office, at this time. A member of the Florida State Senate, District 10, assumed office in 2016, and his current term will end Nov. 8, 2022. He was elected senate president on Oct. 15, 2019.
Simpson previously represented District 18 from 2012 to 2016.
Currently, Ballotpedia lists Ryan Morales as the one Democrat running for the office. His online biography states that he was born in New York City, New York; earned an undergraduate degree in May 1997 after studying at the University of William Paterson from 1994 to 1997 and the Institute of Audio Research from 1995 to 1997, and his professional experience includes working as a marketing consultant and web developer.
Morales has served as a member of the Lake County Democratic Club and as a member of the South Lake Democratic Club, and previously served as vice president of the Lake County Democratic Hispanic Caucus 2019, his bio states.
To attend Simpson's VIP reception, attendees are asked to contribute or raise $10,000 toward his campaign, with checks payable to "Wilton Simpson Campaign" at $3,000 per person/entity for this election or "Friends of Wilton Simpson" at low limit on amounts.
Those unable to attend who still want to contribute may send contributions to either of the above listed funds at 1103 Hays St., Tallahassee, Florida 32301 or online at www.wiltonsimpson.com.
For further details on reservations, please contact Isabella Garbarino at Isabelle@WiltonSimpson.com or 407-412-4405.