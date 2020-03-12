I am writing this letter to congratulate Neil Simpson on another great year or the Heartland Senior Games. The games were a complete success.
I live by a saying: “I don’t care what you do, I don’t care what you say, but I care how you make me feel.” Neil must have read this too. He goes out of his way to welcome everyone. He makes everyone feel special and always makes everyone feel important.
Neil is a volunteer. He is at every event, makes sure everyone has a T-shirt and lunch. He takes photos and then writes the information for the paper. He is everywhere, always with a smile.
Great job Neil. We need more people like you. Keep up the great work and thank you.
Marg Strong
Sebring