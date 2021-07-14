SEBRING — John Singha recalls that a deputy under his command, as a road patrol sergeant, was the one who first told him about an alleged sexual assault by a deputy back in 2018.
The initial information, which Singha said he received in the summer of 2018, was that two members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office allegedly got one woman drunk, took her to an unknown location, and had sex with her.
When Singha asked where the deputy got this information, he was told it came from the alleged victim’s father. Singha states that he asked this deputy to request the father and victim come into the Sheriff’s Office to give a statement.
“I thought he was going to do that,” Singha told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday.
A few days passed, Singha said, and when he spoke with the deputy again – who allegedly only spoke with the victim’s father – the message was that the woman had taken responsibility, called the encounter consensual, was married, did not want to endanger the marriage and didn’t want to pursue it at that point.
It was an issue of hearsay, legally, Singha said: “I’ve never spoken to the victim.”
“To my knowledge, she did not voluntarily come in to give a statement,” Singha said. “I learned about it again at the beginning of this year.”
That was when he was asked about it by Lt. Sean Casey with Internal Affairs.
According to internal investigation reports, the deputy who spoke to Singha also made a phone call to Lt. Chris Smith, Singha’s superior, to report the allegations. Singha said he had no interaction with Smith on this matter, and Smith, according to investigation reports, had no recollection of that phone call.
“All of those requirements, for which I was terminated, was his responsibility,” Singha said.
Smith was also investigated, but was found not to have violated any procedures, policies or rules in the matter, according to the reports. Internal investigation reports show that Smith did receive a phone call from the deputy in question on that day, within approximately 30 seconds from the deputy speaking with the alleged victim.
The deputy, according to investigation reports, said Singha asked him about it a year later, after hearing a rumor. Singha said he “absolutely” heard about it only from the deputy.
In February this year, the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous letter making the same allegation, this time to Sheriff Paul Blackman. From the administrative level, an investigation was opened.
{p dir=”ltr”}Criminal investigation reports state that on a night in April 2018, then Sgt. Chris Gunter and Detectives Adrian Gamez and Cory Tomlinson went out on an off-duty night to a local bar, where they met three women who socialized with them at the bar, then fraternized with them at Gamez’s home. [See “Deputies terminated after internal investigation”]
{p dir=”ltr”}A criminal investigation found no cause for charges. Internal investigations, however, found fault with Gunter, Gamez and Tomlinson, as well as Singha, for allegedly not investigating the case thoroughly in 2018.
Singha had been with the agency since Nov. 23, 2005. When asked by Casey during the internal investigation why he didn’t look further into the matter, Singha said, “It was agreeable between all parties involved ... and they went about doing adult behavior that I didn’t look into. I mean, I don’t want to throw stones, but we’ve had a history here of not looking into stuff like that. So I let it be. So, no, I have no excuse as to why I didn’t.”
When asked about that alleged precedent, sheriff’s officials said that the existence of a criminal complaint from a member of the public is a factor in this case.
“Our policy is to investigate every complaint we receive,” read an emailed statement sent Monday from the Sheriff’s Office. “This [is] a situation where a criminal complaint alleging a sexual battery by one of our members was received and it wasn’t investigated as it should have been at the time. It wasn’t until two years later that it was investigated.”
The statement continues: “The only time one (of) our members’ personal lives would come into an investigation is when their off-duty behavior is part of an official complaint that is made, be it a criminal complaint or an alleged violation of agency policies.”
The complaint against Singha, according to him, was that he didn’t bring a criminal investigation and that he also didn’t bring a misconduct complaint. Without a statement directly from the victim, he couldn’t bring a criminal complaint, he said.
The Highlands News-Sun then asked if there is a responsibility for a deputy to look into the matter, with or without a victim making a formal complaint.
“I would answer to an extent, ‘yes,’ but you have to have a cooperating victim,” Singha said. “It’s that simple in law.”
Since the U.S. Constitution gives the right to face one’s accuser, he said, the victim needs to cooperate by giving a statement and providing probable cause for the crime, whether it’s an alleged sexual battery or an alleged residential burglary.
As for the misconduct complaint, he didn’t see where it was warranted.
Singha told the Highlands News-Sun that adult sheriff’s employees, in the past, have engaged in sexual encounters, including extra-marital affairs, either with other employees or with members of the public. Of those he knows of in current and past administrations, he said, those situations have not seen misconduct complaints brought forward.
“There has to be a level of equality across the board,” Singha said.
Singha has made an appeal of Blackman’s decision to fire him. It was denied. As for recourse beyond that, Singha said he is consulting with attorneys.