This home is located at 3134 Sugar Pine Circle in Cormorant Point, a 55+ section of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $242,850 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed — Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a rare find. It isn’t often that a three-bedroom, two-bath, two-plus-golf cart garage, single family home in the sought-after Cormorant Point comes on the market. This is your opportunity.
As you pull into the oversized driveway, the first thing you’ll notice is the tasteful landscaping and well-maintained exterior of this home located on a quiet corner lot. Walk around the front via the sidewalk flanked by lush bushes to the covered and tiled front porch.
Step inside to be greeted by the open floor plan with tiled flooring and cathedral ceilings giving this home a cozy feeling. The great room is painted in a soft neutral shade and, at 15-by-24-foot, has plenty of room for your living and dining combined. The family room extends the living area even more with its pocket sliding door. A wet bar and fridge in the family room makes entertaining a breeze.
The kitchen is light and bright with its abundant white cabinets, skylight, over counter lighting, and bay window in the breakfast nook. A pantry is handy for extra storage and the breakfast bar is great for that quick snack.
The owner’s suite is 16-by-16-foot which gives you plenty of room for a seating or exercise area. Wood-like laminate floors give this room a welcome feel and the huge walk-in closet is sure to please. The adjacent en-suite bath has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, and a large double sink vanity. A skylight and window let in lots of natural light giving this bath a spa-like feeling.
There are two other bedrooms, each with wood-like laminate flooring and a shared bath. The third bedroom, with its pocket French doors is currently set up an office but would also make a great craft or exercise room.
Other features of this spacious single-family home include a 22-by-26-foot two-car-plus-golf cart garage, new dishwasher, and fridge, newer 2015 roof, central vac system, six-panel doors throughout, an inside laundry room with washer and dryer, and wood laminate or ceramic floors throughout.
Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer and yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the homeowner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highland Hammock State Park up to the YMCA and around Lake Jackson.
This exceptionally maintained and updated home is situated on a corner lot and offers 2,203 square feet of living space and a total square footage of 2,875.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net, or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.
MLS 282018