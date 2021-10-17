This home is located at 2922 Summertree Drive in Cormorant Point, a 55-plus section of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $215,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed — Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Single family homes in this desirable community rarely come on the market. Now is your chance to own this two-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage updated gem of a home.
As you pull into the custom coated driveway, the first thing you’ll notice is the tasteful landscaping and well-maintained exterior of this home with stone accent. Walk up to the covered front porch and step inside to be greeted by the open floor plan with tiled and laminate flooring throughout.
The great room is painted in a soft neutral shade, and at 13-by-29 feet, has plenty of room for your living and dining combined. The family room extends the living area even more by opening its sliding doors.
The kitchen is light and bright with its abundant light cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a huge pantry, breakfast bar and pass thru to the family room – perfect for entertaining.
Wood-like laminate floors in the owner’s suite give this room a welcome feel and the spacious closet is sure to please. The adjacent en-suite bath has been updated with a tall vanity with granite top and a ceramic shower. This home’s split floor plan offers privacy for both the homeowner and guests. The guest bedroom and updated bath have a pocket door separating them from the living area for even more added privacy.
Outside you’ll see a patio now, but it is soon to be an 8-by-15-foot screened lanai with an insulated roof. This will be the perfect place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee.
Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer and yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the homeowner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highlands Hammock State Park up to the YMCA and around Lake Jackson.
This exceptionally maintained and updated home offers 1,460 square feet of living space and a total square footage of 1,880.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net, or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.