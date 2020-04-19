This home is located at 3504 Golf Haven Terrace in Cormorant Point, a 55+ section of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $139,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home is perfect for either seasonal or year-round residence.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the tasteful landscaping. This is the view you’ll have while enjoying your morning cup of coffee sitting on the lovely front patio.
Step inside to be greeted by the open floor plan with tiled foyer. The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of wood cabinets, tiled floor and a breakfast area as well as access to the front patio which is perfect for grilling.
The living room/dining room combination is open to the kitchen through the large open pass-thru allowing the cooks in the family to be a part of the gathering. It’s large enough that you’ll have plenty of options for your furniture layout. Off the side of the living room through sliding glass doors is the screened lanai with hurricane shutters. This is the perfect place to indulge in an evening drink enjoying the wildlife that wanders through this community.
This split floor plan offers privacy for both the owner and their guests by having two separate spacious bedrooms, each with their own bath. The owner’s suite at 14-by-16-foot offers plenty of room for a sitting area. There’s a 6-by-10-foot walk-in closet and the bath has been updated with nice neutral tile and offers double sinks, shower and separate tub. The 15-by-10-foot guest bedroom has access to the lanai through a sliding glass door. This room is currently being used as an office but would also make a great craft or exercise room.
Other features of this move-in ready home include a 16-by-21-foot oversized one-foot car garage, an inside laundry room and plenty of storage. A furniture package is available. Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer & yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the homeowner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highland Hammock State Park up to and around Lake Jackson.
Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants and a short bike ride to the YMCA down the walking-bike path, this well-maintained and updated home offers 1,449 square feet of air-conditioned living space with a total square footage of 1,840.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com. MLS 272441