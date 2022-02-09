We often hear tele-evangelists and various denominations tell people to repeat the “sinner’s prayer” in response to, “What must I do to be saved?” There are many versions/flavors of the “sinner’s prayer”, yet they have one thing in common. They never offer a Biblical reference for such a prayer! This is another manmade doctrine that has been widely accepted by twisting the scriptures warned in 2 Peter 3:15,16.
O, yes, the question, “What must I do to be saved?” in various forms is asked and answered many times in Holy Writ. There is where we should and must direct our attention for answers. We need to search the scriptures as in the example of the Bereans in Acts 17:11.
“Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37)
The Holy Spirit through Peter declared, “Therefore let all the house of Israel know for certain that God has made Him both Lord and Christ-this Jesus whom you crucified.” (Verse 36) This then prompted the question stated above. The answer was not the “sinner’s prayer”, but obedience to the gospel as clearly stated in verses 38-41.
“See, here is water. What hinders me from being baptized?” (Acts 8:37)
Philip opened his mouth and beginning from the scriptures in Isaiah 53 preached Jesus to him. As they travelled along the road, the eunuch asked the above question. After Philip was assured that the eunuch believed Jesus Christ is the Son of God, the chariot was stopped and Philip baptized/buried in water this believer. Again, “sinner’s prayer” was not a factor in salvation, but obedience to the plan of mercy and grace.
“What shall I do, Lord?” (Acts 22:10)
After Jesus got Saul’s attention on the road to Damascus, Saul asked the above question. He was told to go to the city “and there you will be told of all that has been appointed for you to do.” Saul took upon himself fasting and prayer. That was not the Lord’s instructions! Ananias, sent by the Lord, informed Saul of his future work and instructed him, “Now why do you delay? Get up and be baptized and wash away your sins, calling on His name” (Acts 22:16). Observe Saul was told to stop what he was doing by his own initiative (fasting, praying} and obey!!
“Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” (Acts 16:30)
The Philippian jailor was evidently impressed by the conduct of Paul and Silas in the jail situation. Their singing and praying brought him to the point of asking the above question. His question tells us two things: the jailor realized he was lost and did not know the answer to his question. What an opportune time for the “Sinner’s prayer”! Rather, he was told to believe because he did not believe! “And they spoke the word of the Lord to him together with all who were in his house” (Acts 16:32). That night as repentant believers, they were baptized, born into the kingdom of heaven. Prayer was not the answer, rather obedience!
“Your prayers and alms have ascended as a memorial before God” (Acts 10:4). But Cornelius was instructed, “Send to Joppa and have Simon, who is also called Peter, brought here; and he will speak words to you by which you will be saved, you and all your household” (Acts 11:13,14). When Peter arrived, he spoke the words of salvation, i.e., the gospel, to them and they obeyed. No “sinner’s prayer” salvation here or anywhere or any time!
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.