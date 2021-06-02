TROY, ALABAMA — Jade Sinness of Sebring, has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Julie Crow of Lake Placid, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.