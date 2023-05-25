A threat of rain held off Saturday and left a sweltering afternoon that fit in perfectly for the annual “Sippin’ on the Circle” Craft Beer Festival, planned to take place, rain or shine.
It served as a fundraiser for both the Rotary Club of Highlands County and the Highlands Art League, said organizer John Pepper.
Even as late as 5 p.m., the event still had craft beer tasting tickets for sale, along with pretzel necklaces, food trucks, merchandise and live music from the Outta Hand Band.
Local radio personality Dave Onsted cut in with announcements from time to time, waiting until the band finished their songs — especially for the end of “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, noting for the record, he has the album, on vinyl.
Craft beer enthusiasts like Robert Selph and Bianca Nelson, of Islamorada Brewery and Distillery, took advantage of a chance to introduce people to craft beer, and invite them to visit their island bar. Islamorada Brewery is located in Islamorada and Ft. Pierce.
There were more than 100 craft beers from breweries right here in Highlands County and some from around the state and nation. Those participating in the Craft Beer Festival in Sebring included Armed Forces Brewing Company, Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Hop Life Brewing Company, 3 Daughters Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, SweetWater Brewing Company, Funky Buddha Brewery, Corona USA, Turn 2 Brewery, Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light PR, NÜTRL Vodka Canada, Wicked Weed Brewpub, Golden Road Brewing, the 301 Sebring, Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, Elysian Brewing, Goose Island and Victory Beer. They also provided seltzers, ciders, wines and Cheladas.
The event was sponsored by Bernie Little Distributing in Sebring.
Meanwhile, kids enjoyed playing a cornhole game, set up on the east side of Circle Park, under the big oak.
Whether on camp chairs or in beach tents, sitting on the grass in circles or reclining in the shade, people took advantage of an afternoon to just sit, sip and enjoy a lazy afternoon.
