Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.