SEBRING — A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule.

While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.

