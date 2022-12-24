SEBRING — A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule.
While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.
2023 Spectator Event ScheduleJan. 13-15
Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race SARRC and Enduro
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, March 16
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2, March 16
Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge), March 16·
FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring, March 17
Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship), March 18
Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, HSR Sebring Spring Fling
US Drift Circuit Season Opener
Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race and Enduro
Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered By AWS
World Racing League Eastern Championship
Central Florida Region SCCA Road Race and Test Day
HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network