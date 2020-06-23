SEBRING — No sooner did IMSA announce that a limited number of fans would be allowed to attend the IMSA WeatherTech 240 At DAYTONA on July 3-4, people began to wonder about Sebring’s July 18 race. Well, the wait is going to be a little bit longer.
“Sebring International Raceway continues to work with local officials and management on fan options for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on July 18,” the track said in a statement Monday. “The Raceway will announce soon any updated plans for that weekend.”
While there were plenty of rumors saying the track would welcome limited fans with precautions — much like Daytona, where fans will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain 6-feet of social distancing throughout the Speedway — those rumors began swirling before the virus count started climbing.
Sebring International Raceway or IMSA will not take any chances with the health of its personnel, teams or fans, and as much as they’d like to allow some spectators to the venue, will only do so if it can be done in a safe, responsible manner.
A title sponsor for the July race is also expected to be named soon.
Tickets for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Florida, which has been moved to Nov. 11-14, will be made available this summer, and tickets for the 2021 SuperSebring activities, which will include the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 will go on sale this fall.