SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway has unveiled the official poster for SuperSebring 2020, March 18-21. The doubleheader weekend features the 68 th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 21, preceded on Friday by the FIA World Endurance Championship 1000 Miles of Sebring.
The art reflects the unique doubleheader race weekend, with the world’s best cars and drivers competing on the legendary Sebring circuit that originated from a WWII B-17 combat crew training base.
“Artist Roger Warrick has again captured the spectacle of day and night racing at Sebring,” stated Sebring International Raceway President and General Manager Wayne Estes.
The IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was recently voted by fans as the Best Motorsports Race in North America in a USA Today Reader’s Choice poll.
In addition to the two classic endurance races on Friday and Saturday, the Sebring weekend will include the Alan Jay 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Thursday, March 19, along with the IMSA prototype Challenge race.
Tickets to SuperSebring 2020 are available online at sebringraceway.com or by calling 800.626.7223. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Sebring’s Superticket, which allows access to the competitor paddock, are available at advance discount prices until Feb. 17. A limited number of reserved parking spaces and premium fan hospitality tickets, such as the Celebrity Cruise Lines Luxury Lounge, are still available.