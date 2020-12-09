Highlands Lakeside Theatre is pleased to present ‘Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it all to You’ at the Dr. Thakkar Pavilion from Dec. 11– Dec. 13. Don’t miss this hilarious comedy with unexpected twists.
Sister Mary Ignatius delivers a stern lecture to her current charges, very concerned they may fall into the world of sin. Sister likes to extoll the virtues of Catholicism and the darkness of sin and hellfire. Her lectures are well-known to all of her former elementary students as she has been preaching for nearly 50 years.
The audience can submit questions for Sister Mary to consider answering. But beware, she has some strong and somewhat different worldly views than you would expect from a nun.
Her teaching is abruptly interrupted by the appearance of some of her former students, who are supposed to be there to help with the annual Christmas program. She is shocked beyond belief to learn that one is a homosexual, another one has had multiple abortions and still another has an illegitimate child.
This is a hilarious one-act dark comedy, but with its adult themes (homosexuality, abortions, alcoholism, abuse, etc.), is not suitable for children. Its themes are very current with what’s been happening in our world.
Director Mike Logsdon leads a production team than includes Tammie Pollard, Sunny Zengler, Kenneth Riberdy and Bob Jarvis.
The cast includes Kathy Helmer (as Sister Mary Ignatius), Gary Sullivan (Jeff Schoop), Diane Symonds (Claire Baird), Thomas (Daniel Chambers) and Aloysius Benheim (J.D. Baird).
“We have a very good cast and they’re working hard to make this a great show,” said Logsdon. “The stage is set up in Sister Mary’s auditorium. She has her blackboard set-up to explain her perceptions of religion.”
“This is a black comedy and a very challenging role,” said Helmer. “Sister shows a wide variety of behaviors. She makes you question the way things are. It explores some of the problems in the Catholic Church, while still being comedic.”
J.D. Baird plays Aloysius Benheim. “Sister was very cruel to everyone, but especially me. When I was in elementary school she would never allow me a bathroom break. She’s very frightening. My wife came to the auditions and while I was there I was asked to try out too.”
Clare Baird, J.D.’s wife, plays Diane Symonds. “The play sounded like a lot of fun. I would say I’m the protagonist against Sister. I certainly don’t bring out the best in her; I bring out her crazy side.”
Be sure to get your tickets quickly. The show will be in the Drs. Thakker Pavilion (which is located behind Highlands Lakeside Theater) and runs from Dec. 11-13. For more information and tickets, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.