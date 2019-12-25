Two little sisters in Highlands County were covered in love from above as two sisters from the Midwest quilted two blankets to share this Christmas.
Karla Weidman Marshall, of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and Kris Weidman Acquaviva, of Manteno, Illinois, were two sisters who loved to do things together. Born in Iowa and raised in Illinois, the two enjoyed doing various arts and crafts especially quilting. As they grew older, married, had children and moved apart, they continued to develop their art of quilting by sharing their masterpieces with family and friends.
It wasn’t until this year, the Midwest sisters decided to make two quilts for children in need after hearing about the Aktion Club of Highlands County’s Adopt A Child Christmas Project. They challenged each other to create quilts made from scraps so they could turn pieces of nothing into something.
The ladies spent the year saving those pieces of material and scheduled a day to assemble their projects. The day was set, Aug. 12, that Acquaviva would load up her quilt scraps to take the all-so-familiar drive to Marshall’s home four hours away to assemble their blankets. She was only a few miles away from her destination, when her car veered off the roadway and crashed. She immediately died in that accident.
Marshall was patiently waiting for her sister’s arrival when the police notified her that her sister had been killed in a car accident. Devasted over the loss of her sister, Marshall put her quilting to the side to work through the mourning process. It wasn’t until a few days later when the police contacted her to let her know that they had gathered up her sister’s personal belongings from the wreckage that Marshall realized her mission. As she looked through the possessions, she noticed the police had gathered up all those pieces of the quilt that Acquaviva was carrying to Marshall’s home.
“I knew then that I had to finish these quilts in Kris’ memory. This was my mission,” Marshall said.
Although it was an emotional journey, Marshall poured her heart and soul into those quilts to make sure they would be done in time for Christmas. As she put the last stitch in and finished the project, she shipped both quilts to the Aktion Club with the mission that they had to find two very special children who could use these blankets of love.
As the club looked over the list of 70 children who they provided more than 500 gifts including bikes, toys, clothing and food, they found two very special sisters who they felt would appreciate these quilts. Santa Claus and his Aktion Club elves loaded up the quilts along with the gifts provided by club, Advent Health, Leisure Acres Mobile Home Park, Highlands County Moose Lodge and various businesses and individuals to deliver to children from the Family Safehouse, Special STARS and the Early Steps Program, which serves children from birth to age 3 with disabilities.
Santa and the Aktion Club made their rounds throughout the county on Saturday, Dec. 21, to deliver their gifts. When they reached their destination for the quilts, Santa carried them in and the shared the story with the family of Alisa Tucciarone of Sebring.
As the story was shared about the mission of these two Midwest ladies, Tucciarone wiped away the tears and said, “We will always cherish these quilts.”
Tucciarone has two daughters – Sofia, who is 2 and has autism, and Penelope, who is 1. Tucciarone’s oldest daughter receives services from Early Steps. Tucciarone had recently moved back to Sebring to live with her parents after leaving Ohio due to personal financial hardships. With her life turned upside down, Tucciarone had no idea what was about to unfold onto her as Santa handed over the quilts.
Coincidentally, Acquavia had two daughters and one of them is named Sophie. Marshall shared with the club that her sister always had a fascination with autism and followed a Vlog on the internet to learn more about the disability.
Once Marshall learned that the Christmas quilt mission had been completed, she said, “That is what Christmas is all about.”
Santa’s message to Tucciarone and her family was, “Even when you feel that times are rough and you have nothing, always remember that pieces of nothing can turn into something.”