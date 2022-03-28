SEBRING — On Friday, Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. took possession of a half-acre in downtown Sebring for a future military veterans memorial.
“You are standing on the site of what will become the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial,” Mike Borders, retired U.S. Army colonel, told a crowd of 50 or more people, including his board members and both staff and elected officials from the City of Sebring and Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
“We were led to this spot by a thing called the gopher tortoise,” Borders quipped, noting that after he learned that gopher tortoises had inhabited the intended site for the memorial — adjacent to the Veterans Services Office on South George Boulevard — someone gave him a concrete replica of the animal that he “didn’t appreciate very much.”
Despite that snafu, he owed some thanks to termites, which had infested both the log cabin that was the former Girl Scout House as well as the pole-barn pavilion at 442 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring.
The city owns the site, and given the cost-prohibitive costs of restoration, was ready to redevelop it. The city recently voted to deed the property over to the Medal of Honor board, and the formal transfer took place at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
When developed and dedicated, hopefully sometime in the next year to 18 months, the memorial will honor 24 of Florida’s military veterans who received the Medal of Honor, 18 of whom gave their lives, Borders said. It will be the first such site in Florida and possibly the only such site in the United States.
Borders thanked all the members of his board, county and city staff and officials who helped make it happen, and also Florida Rep. Kaylee Tuck (District 55), who pushed through $250,000 to fund it and attended Friday’s event.
Tuck said the funds await Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to get approved. Borders said the crises of Hurricane Michael hitting the Panhandle and two years of COVID-19 pandemic struggles stymied previous efforts to get the funds.
Border also said the city did not donate the property, but sold it to the board for $10. When Sebring Mayor John Shoop took the podium, he immediately took $10 from his wallet, and paid it back to Borders.
Shoop called the event a “bittersweet moment” for those present for whom the “Stepping Stones” Girl Scout House was their Girl Scout lodge. Among them, in the audience, was Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel, born in 1940 and whose mother was a scout leader.
Mendel remembered meetings, dance lessons and even sleepovers in the house, which she recalls was a bit spooky for a young girl at night. Her grandfather, C.H. Satterwhite, took part in the building of the house, she said, but termite damage and expensive roof repairs have since made it unsalvageable as a structure.
“It’s such a part of my growing up,” Mendel said, fighting off tears. “I can’t think of anything better to do with [this site].”
Borders said that if the Girl Scout House had been in good shape, the Medal of Honor board would use it as a visitors center. They hope to salvage its floorboards for the new visitors center, if they aren’t infested. He also hopes to salvage a section of cypress tree on site, which will have to come down, to make a podium for the visitors center.
The exterior of the visitors center, Borders said, like the façade of the adjacent Highlands County Government Center, will have alternating dark and light bands, echoing the exterior of the log cabin.
Meanwhile, Robert Border III, son of Sebring Fire Chief Robert Border Jr. and an apparent eighth cousin of Borders, will build the sign for the memorial as his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout project.
Border said he plans to begin fundraising as soon as he and the Medal of Honor board agree on a design.