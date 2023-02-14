SEBRING — Anyone used to walking past the picnic pavilion between Highlands County’s Government Center and Courthouse had to detour Monday morning.
They’ll have to detour again today as a demolition crew continues to clear the site of the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House for the future Florida Medal of Honor Park.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Borders did guard duty at the closed sidewalk. He said Monday that the man doing the clearing, on condition of anonymity, had made quick work of the picnic pavilion, making it a pile of flattened rubble by 11 a.m.
Plans were to get started taking down the Great Depression-era “Stepping Stones” log cabin that had served as the local Girl Scouts of America lodge for decades but had succumbed to termites in recent years.
Borders said people had salvaged as much as possible from the structure that could still be used, including electric wiring, fixtures and appliances, window frames and the air-conditioning/heating system, all donated to Highlands County Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat staff and administration confirmed the donation on Monday. They and Borders both said the Medal of Honor Park Committee has salvaged red bricks from the original log cabin foundation and fireplace, for use as donor bricks.
Among items saved, also, was memorabilia left behind in 2019 when Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. ceded the 99-year lease from the city.
Borders said the items went to former and current Girl Scouts who are in the process of restarting local troop activities.
Meanwhile, Borders and his fellow committee member and site planner, Don Laycock, have big plans for the site.
A “visitors center” the same size as the Stepping Stones house will go on the north end of the property, under an old oak that the committee opted to save and use as the centerpiece of a “fork-in-the-road” gateway on that end.
Current plans for the visitors center, which will serve as both a gathering place and museum, would put building entrances on the north and west sides, Borders said. A stage sitting 30 inches off the ground will provide a venue for events.
The trunk of a cedar tree sits on the site near the log cabin. Borders has said it will get milled into two podiums for the visitors center.
Stairs on either side of the stage will provide access, along with a wheelchair ramp, Borders said. He also hopes to provide a motorized lift, to provide extra access to those bound to a chair.
Currently, the committee has use of two half-size Sealand-style containers for storage, currently secured on county property.
The next step, Borders said, will involve marking off the site for the new foundations of the monument and visitors center, then starting work on the sign for the park, then working back from there.