Grab a pole

An excavator Monday morning grabs and unseats that last remaining pole from the county picnic pavilion that stood on the lot east of the Highlands County Government Center. The site is undergoing demolition in preparation to build the Florida Medal of Honor Park.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Anyone used to walking past the picnic pavilion between Highlands County’s Government Center and Courthouse had to detour Monday morning.

They’ll have to detour again today as a demolition crew continues to clear the site of the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House for the future Florida Medal of Honor Park.

