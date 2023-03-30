SEBRING — Today, the Florida Senate will hold a floor session on a bill to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
It would be half the time imposed by last year’s 15-week law, which had no exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.
Meanwhile, locally, abortion opponents have had speakers on the issue, and are trying to promote organizations that provide services to expectant parents.
One part of the bill, reportedly, would expand services provided by organizations that counsel women against abortions. Reports did not say if the bill would expand services to provide for children after birth.
House Bill 7 and Senate Bill 300 reportedly will allow abortions up to 15 weeks for rape or incest, according to News Service of Florida, but would also require women to present documented proof they are victims, such as restraining orders, police reports or medical records.
News Service reports the bills would allow abortion-inducing medication, if provided by a physician in person, not through the mail or via telehealth.
The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee, on Tuesday, voted 12-7 to approve SB 300 after emotional testimony from both sides of the issue, News Service reports. The almost straight party vote had Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, joining Democrats in opposition.
The Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee approved the House version to proceed to the Health & Human Services Committee, News Service reports.
“Abortion has touched every single one of us, and we should grieve for what we have done as a country,” Senate sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said Tuesday. “We should make certain that our laws reflect the strongest protections for innocent life.”
Opponents have said the bill would effectively end legal abortions in Florida, News Service reports, as many women would not know they are pregnant at six weeks and could not get appointments or meet bill requirements in that time frame. They also said it would deny women access to health care.
“This is a ban,” Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, said. “Let’s call it what it is.”
The new limit, critics said Tuesday, would lead to women going to other states for abortions, undergoing unsafe abortions or having unwanted children, News Service reports.
Last year’s 15-week limit got approved by a Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, News Service reported. Since then, seven abortion clinics and a physician have filed a constitutional challenge to the 15-week limit.
Their suit charges that the limit violates a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution, News Service states, meaning the state could only set a six-week limit if the Florida Supreme Court upholds the 15-week limit.
It’s unclear how the court will rule, News Service reports. Any decision is expected to be after this legislative session.
On the local front, the 12-member Sebring High School student group, Young Americans for Freedom, and their foundation, sponsored Kristan Hawkins, a national speaker with Students for Life for America, to speak on campus on the night of March 8.
Hawkins travels across the country with her family seeking to abolish abortion, she said. In her talk, she argued that life begins at conception, that abortion ends that life and does so painfully for the mother and that life.
When asked what programs might encourage women to carry unplanned pregnancies to term or become mothers, Hawkins said a lot of people have told her they want better paid maternity leave and a corporate environment, under federal law prohibiting discrimination of pregnancy or parenthood.
There is a greater need, she said, for tax breaks, better child care, or even assistance in buying diapers.
Lisa Lovett, CEO of Choice Family Resource Center, said her organization works to provide diapers, car seats, and other services, including abortion counseling to expectant parents.
She said some women change their minds about abortion after seeing their ultrasounds, while others have been unmoved.
Funding is always an issue, Lovett said, but she also always needs more volunteers.