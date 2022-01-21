VENUS — Archbold Biological Station is committed to long-term ecological research primarily focused on the organisms and environments of the Lake Wales Ridge and adjacent central Florida. Would you like to learn more about the research we have done over the last year?
Archbold will host a free virtual symposium on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register for this special online event at the Archbold website: https://www.archbold-station.org/html/temp/onlnsem/vSymp_2022.html, and receive a link to join any or all of the 15 presentations throughout the day.
Archbold Biological Station’s mission is “to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida.” It is located eight miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours or visit www.archbold-station.org.