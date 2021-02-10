SEBRING — The Board of Directors of NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. has selected Debbie Slade, the current in-home services director, as its next executive director. Slade succeeds Ingra Gardner, who recently joined the county as director of Community Programs after leading NU-HOPE for nearly 10 years.
Slade brings with her over 40 years of progressive experience with the organization. As the in-home services director, she was responsible for overseeing the provision of services, program budgeting, grant compliance, and personnel management. Her prior experience includes serving as a case aide, meal site manager, case manager, and case manager supervisor.
“We want to thank the large number of highly qualified candidates who applied for the position. It was a difficult choice,” states Shawn Martz, board president. “However, the board was very impressed by Ms. Slade’s level of expertise in the delivery of services for seniors and the aging network. As a life-long resident of Highlands County, she also has a deep understanding of the community and the needs and challenges faced by those aging in a rural community. We are fortunate to have someone such as her to take the agency forward in the years to come.”
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I feel very honored to have the opportunity to lead such a wonderful organization,” Slade said. “Together, with the excellent staff of NU-HOPE, we will move forward into the future providing the best care we can for our clients.”