SEBRING — For retirement, a lot of couples might consider buying a boat, or taking an American road trip.
Rarely do couples combine the two.
Steve and Jeri Slaybaugh of Sebring did just that. As new members of the America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association (AGLCA), they sailed the “American Great Loop,” a boat trip combining 6,000 miles of American waterways, including the Intracoastal Waterway, New York State Canals, the Canadian Canals, the Great Lakes, United States inland rivers and the Gulf of Mexico. They traveled the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Rivers and the Tennessee–Tombigbee Waterway.
It’s approximately 6,000 miles, but the the Slaybaughs went 6,451 miles in their 35-foot President Trawler, in part because they took the boat further up the Tennessee River on a side-trip to Knoxville for a University of Tennessee home game.
But they still managed to do the trip in 10 months, which takes some couples two or three years.
“We kept moving,” Jeri Slaybaugh said. “Some stay in one place for a while.”
They found it hard not to stay put in some places, but they kept a pretty good pace.
Steve Slaybaugh was already retired when they made plans. They sold their house in September 2018 and bought the boat — a 420-square-foot mini-house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
He joked they needed to downsize, anyway. She said selling the house and living on the boat was less worrisome than having to rent out a house while they were gone, or have to have cars with tags and insurance.
Not that boats aren’t expensive. Steve Slaybaugh said the saying “break out another $1,000” is a myth: It’s more like $2,000 or more to fix problems that crop up.
Fuel is expensive, too, he said, if people get up on plane and go fast. He had his boat converted to diesel to save on fuel, but found his best fuel-consumption speed was going just 8-9 mph at four gallons to the hour. It was better than going flat out at 20 mph and burning 25 gallons per hour, using up a week’s worth of gas — a full tank at 250 gallons — in just one day.
The Slaybaughs figure they burned 3,100 gallons on the whole trip.
It was difficult not to be able to take all her shoes, Jeri Slaybaugh said, but her husband said she still took a bunch. “We tilted to port.”
Jeri Slaybaugh retired a week and a half before they set sail Feb. 28, 2019, from Fort Pierce, heading north along the coast.
The bridge of the boat was their daily living space, warm in the northern latitudes, thanks to the Plexiglas windows that acted like a greenhouse.
Christened “Wild Goose,” after the way Celtic Christians characterized the Holy Spirit — because you never know where it’s coming from — they saw sights from the water like the Statue of Liberty, Lake Champlain, the Great Lakes, the Chicago waterfront and riverfront, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and numerous canal locks.
“Besides the sights, the highlights are the people we met,” Jeri Slaybaugh said. “Some will be life-long friendships.”
They could tell each other by the “American Great Loop” flag each participant boat flies, she said.
Every year, Steve Slaybaugh said, 300-400 boats make the trip, and like them, many go with “buddy boats,” so they can photograph each other along the way.
They had fun with the locks, with her in the bridge and him on the mooring lines. Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Onterio, Canada, was one of the tallest, with eight locks raising boats 150 feet. They used radio headsets called “marriage savers” to communicate instructions to each other as the locks raised and lowered their boat.
“It was embarrassing to hear [other couples] fuss at one another,” Steve Slaybaugh said. “I can’t imagine running a boat without them.”
“We joked we should take them to noisy restaurants to hear each other,” Jeri Slaybaugh said.
They found many great eateries in Chicago, which they found far more accessible by boat than by car. They also enjoyed going under the 3,000-foot high Mackinaw Bridge, one they’d traveled over many times.
At their slow speeds, they could see far more than they ever could by car at 50-60 mph, including swan and eagle chicks growing into adults along the way, and “clouds of pelicans,” Jeri Slaybaugh said. They also discovered that the Mississippi River in the fall can be colder than a Canadian summer, and they also learned that navigating around 15-barge-long rigs is easy as long as they, the recreational boater and “guest” on the river, defer to the working boats who actually know the river and work there every day.
They did take a side trip up the Tennessee River to Knoxville to participate in the “Volunteer Fleet:” UT-Knoxville fans who go to home games by boat. On a good weekend, there may be 100 such boaters, but the weekend they went had only 40, owed to drizzle and a lackluster season. They also stopped off in Chattanooga and tied off at the waterfront there, to visit the Tennessee Aquarium.
One rule they stuck by, which also works for life: If they looked at the whole trip at once, they’d get overwhelmed.
“For people raised in the cornfields of Indiana, all we had to do was take it one day at a time,” Steve Slaybaugh said.
And watch the weather each day and night, Jeri Slaybaugh said. She likened it to taking a new job and being told everything you’d have to do in the next year.
They couldn’t stay away that long, though. After they sailed out of Mobile Bay, and slapped high-fives to each other as they reached the Florida Panhandle, they stopped along the Gulf Coast and drove inland for a gathering.
When they reached Sebring, they felt so homesick, they finished the trip via the Cross-Florida Barge Canal.