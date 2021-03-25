After seeing stories about the recent find of a 16-foot Burmese python slithering around in our region’s woods, I reminisced about several recent hikes I enjoyed. Enjoying the solitude of the woods, I typically hike alone and ponder what would I do if I happened to come across a reptile of this size unexpectedly.
While seeing snakes is common, especially as the weather changed on a recent excursion, it was the innocuous presence of the common black racer that crossed my path twice. Actually, it might be more appropriate to mention how I was traversing its path because I was, after all, hiking about in its home. As the snake sunned itself, I took a few photos and then went around it so as not to disturb its basking.
Earlier in the day I had also delighted in the show of an exceptionally long yellow rat snake slithering out of a fallen tree. Suspended over a tannic creek, the snake slowly made its way across the trunk, nearly sliding off into the water below at one point. Folding and bending it balanced once again and restarted, suddenly slipping, and plopping into the swiftly flowing water below. I snapped photos, capturing not the splash but the swim to the other side. What I wondered was how would I feel if that snake just kept coming and spanned the creek easily?
Exotics introduced into our lovely mild climate have wrought havoc on an increasingly detrimental scale. From feral hogs to pythons and iguanas, non-native creatures have found Florida very much to their liking. With few predators to keep their numbers in check, they continue to expand their populations and footprint, reaching further up the peninsula each year.
Recalling some trail marks I and others had seen which resembled that of a large snake, I couldn’t help but hope that the recent capture might very well be the culprit of those peculiar field marks in the sands. What if it wasn’t? Could it be possible that other large exotics are out there, striking and constricting their way through our native wildlife?
Several of the hiking groups I follow have recently posted photos of a ring-necked pheasant. While some of the northern transplants shared their memories of seeing these here or there, the natives were all asking the same question- was this in Florida? The answer, of course, was yes. Likely an exotic pet or hobby farm fowl, it is now running loose in the woods of our state.
It reminded me of the ornamental pheasant which had been seen a few seasons just outside our local state park property. From time-to-time, people snapped a photo of this colorful bird walking across a fire lane or sitting on a fence post. It’s amazing what you can find if you just get out in the woods. I’m hoping that the slithering things I find are always the non-venomous natives, but you can bet I’m keeping it in my mind to expect the unexpected. This is Florida after all, and you just never know what might be out there.