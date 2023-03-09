LAKE PLACID—Gregory Scott Slough, 56, of Lake Placid, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He will face a multitude of felony charges including owning/renting a structure known for trafficking drugs, and two counts of possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, as well as possession of drug equipment.
In addition, Slough is being charged with felonies from an unrelated case. The charges are lewd and lascivious behavior from an offender over 18-years-old on a victim less than 16-years-old and lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim less than 12-years-old. Slough is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
According to the warrant reports, detectives from HCSO were at Slough’s residence on Aug. 26, 2019, in regard to the lewd and lascivious complaint. The complaint was lodged on Aug. 25, 2019. The detective called in other deputies because of items in the residence that “were consistent with the production of methamphetamine.” the report stated.
The suspect gave detectives consent to search the residence. The first detective at the residence pointed out the suspect had a pouch in his possession with drugs and paraphernalia. The pouch contained coffee filters, and a glass vile with a crystal-like substance in it. It would field test positive for methamphetamine.
The search of the residence turned up items used in methamphetamine production and many of them were hazardous, per the report.
In another warrant report, the detective made contact with Slough regarding complaints of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12. The victim lived close by and gave the detectives an account of what happened.
The detectives searched Slough’s home “without electricity and highly odorous.” They found one item the child described used in the abuse. Slough denied the accusations. The report is highly redacted.
The detective obtained a search warrant to get a sample of Slough’s DNA. When the detectives tried to locate Slough, they were “advised” that he was in Indiana and the warrant went unexecuted.
According to HCSO’s Public Information Officer, Slough was in prison in Indiana and was extradited to Highlands County. The Indiana Department of Corrections shows Slough was sentenced and incarcerated on June 18, 2021. Those charges were operating a vehicle after suspended for life, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.