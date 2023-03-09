SLOUGH

SLOUGH

LAKE PLACID—Gregory Scott Slough, 56, of Lake Placid, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He will face a multitude of felony charges including owning/renting a structure known for trafficking drugs, and two counts of possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, as well as possession of drug equipment.

In addition, Slough is being charged with felonies from an unrelated case. The charges are lewd and lascivious behavior from an offender over 18-years-old on a victim less than 16-years-old and lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim less than 12-years-old. Slough is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.

Recommended for you