While we understand the costs of most items need to increase some over time, we are concerned at rising costs in food, essentials, some utilities and gasoline in particular.
And while the national cost of living increase for those on Social Security was a paltry 1.3% this year, we find more than enough anecdotal evidence to suggest more aid is needed for senior citizens, as well as those termed “the working poor.”
That’s why we are glad to see some form of stimulus payments planned for those groups, but we also strongly point out that the rising costs — some of which are clearly COVID-19 related — affect all citizens, thus the need for some form of assistance to those in income levels up to a minimum of those adopted for the previous stimulus packages.
Additionally, we caution lawmakers to consider rising costs in essentials — costs that eat into everyone’s take-home pay — as they consider future policies in regard to taxation.
Clearly COVID-19 has presented numerous obstacles to overcome, often at a hefty price tag when it comes to government services.
At the same time, that financial burden also is being carried by many citizens, with the rising costs of essentials only adding to that stress.
While the pandemic has quickly struck at our way of life and inflicted great pain to our health, finances and quality of life, we must be measured in our response and vision for the future.
The COVID-19 vaccine gives great promise to the potential of a return to normal at some point in 2021, or at least by early 2022.
In the meantime, lawmakers must be aware that a great number of people are hurting, and efforts must be made to stabilize markets, as well as government and household budgets.
Extreme policy shifts that destabilize energy, food, utility or health-care marketplaces could prove to be more than a little troubling to those who are working toward a brighter future.
On the national level, our view has been made clear: We support stimulus payments of an additional $1,400 to those who previously qualified.
We also support efforts to provide paycheck protection loans to more businesses, as well as at least $300 supplemental unemployment insurance payments extended through September.
At the same time, we urge our federal leaders to tread cautiously in terms of energy policy, as sudden or costly increases in energy or gasoline prices will negate any effort to stabilize those in need.
As we look at the many issues, we are reminded of the adage “slow and steady wins the race.”
Our leaders would be wise in following that guidance in terms of any efforts in initiating any further policy changes.
Let’s get the stimulus in place, and then measure where our economy and the pandemic stand a few months down the road.
An editorial from The Exponent Telegram, West Virginia.^p