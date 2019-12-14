SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors voted Friday to put speed “cushions” — rubber devices similar to speed bumps — on several local streets.
They’ll try them out for 30 days to see if they have a noticeable effect on local traffic in Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District. If not, the board will likely vote for different “traffic calming” devices.
Residents have submitted petitions from their neighborhoods pleading for something to slow down speeders. More of them made requests at Friday morning’s meeting, prompting supervisors to debate the best course of action.
Eventually, their own director of Facilities and Security, Mike Hurley — who fields many of the speeding complaints — told them they needed to make a decision.
“I get so frustrated listening to [you say] ‘Let’s wait,’” Hurley said. “We need to do something now.”
Drew Jones of Polston Engineering gave a recommendation Friday, based on petitions from residents on five streets for traffic calming measures:
- Cortez Boulevard — striping and road markings, estimated at $4,591.
- Sunrise Drive — speed cushions, estimated at $2,628.
- Cantoria Avenue — speed cushions, estimated at $2,628.
- Cremona Drive — speed cushions, estimated at $2,678.
- Mendavia Drive — speed sign, estimated at $10,000.
Total cost would be $22,500, Jones said.
The district has ordered the radar speed display sign, which the board approved Sept. 27 after a report from Patricia Crews Tice, engineer and president of Creative Resources Enhancing Workable Sustainability (CREWS), LLC.
She studied Sun ‘N Lake roads over the summer and suggested slowing traffic by creating “green tunnels” of overhanging trees, painting three-dimensional illusions on the pavement, deflecting roads left or right and installing one-lane “yield streets,” forcing cars to take turns.
George Puffenberger of Mendoza Avenue said Matanzas Drive and Cantoria Avenue have no sidewalks, but do have lots of children and parents walking to school bus stops in the morning when commuters are making up lost time on the road.
He preferred speed tables or cushions, versus speed bumps. At 20-25 mph, he said, tables or cushions “won’t knock the fillings out of your teeth.”
“With a speed bump, you realize you’ve just knocked your transmission out,” Puffenberger said.
A resident from Cortez Boulevard, a residential collector road, said a motorcyclist speeds down that road every morning in the dark with kids walking to bus stops.
Some complained that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t patrol where drivers speed. Hurley, in defense of the deputies, said the district has 78 miles of roads.
“They can’t be everywhere,” Hurley said. “I think they have done a good job.”
Supervisor Ray Brooks said he had misgivings about paying twice as much for speed cushions, which he isn’t sure will work, as for speed bumps, which do work.
“We have to start somewhere,” Hurley said.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin said the speed bumps do make a difference, especially on Granada Boulevard, that has speed tables.
“I’ve been here four years. We’ve spent a lot of money on a lot of things,” Gilpin said, arguing the money would not be very much if it keeps people safe. “I’d be in favor of spending the money now.”
Resident Sharon Havaner told supervisors she had paid assessments for 32 years, and wanted to see safe streets. Ed Eilers, 77, of Ramiro Street said school buses and the US Postal Service “fly” down his street.
“I quit riding my bicycle because I’ve got parts I can’t afford to replace,” Eilers said.
Eric Simpson, retired deputy, said he had thought many times about calling Sheriff Paul Blackman to put a couple of deputies on his street to write tickets, but also argued in favor of speed bumps or cushions.
“I don’t want to see someone’s pet get killed, or see them die trying to save their pet,” Simpson said.
He also didn’t want to hear of a child chasing a ball into a street, getting hit by a car.
“Regardless of what it costs, put it in,” Simpson said.