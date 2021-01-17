The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of January gives anglers the weakest lunar influence period of the month and for the first half of the week, a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, the first half of the week anglers will find their best success on the bright sunny days during the early afternoon. The second half of the week we’ll experience spring-like conditions with daily high temperatures approaching 80 degrees and a steady southerly wind.
The moon will not be interacting with solar energy enough to produce any discernable ‘fish adjustment activity’ during the daily lunar-solar periods. The ‘warming of water temperature’ will act as the trigger for feeding activity for the first half of this week. However, next week lunar activity will be at the highest level as the moon moves completely into the solar energy path two days before it becomes full.
The weather forecast predicts a high pressure system entering the state Monday. Pressure will climb 0.40 In Hg in twenty four hours, topping-out a 30.40 In Hg by Tuesday midday. Today a mild southerly wind will produce overcast type conditions and an unchanging barometer, which I predict will produce poor to fair fishing results for the majority of anglers.
It’s a fishing fact, that even on the day where the overwhelming majority of anglers experience poor fishing results, there’s always a few who experience exceptional results. There’s always a few fish in the lake that ‘must feed’ due to lack of success when the majority of fish succeeded the day before.
The wind forecast for Monday through Wednesday: A medium north wind Monday, an ideal speed of 6 to 8 mph winds from the northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday through the end of the week and the beginning of next week, a southerly wind with speeds in the 8 to 12 mph range which will produce temperatures near 80 degrees.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday a south wind is forecasted along with a rapid falling barometer as a warm low pressure system enters the state. Fish will have to adjust downward and out from the shallows to the deeper vegetation areas. And Wednesday high pressure will have forced fish into the shallows which ‘if’ the approaching low pressure system occurs as forecasted, could…..produce a pre-front feeding event. Predicting the timing of this weather-change period should be possible by Tuesday and maybe Monday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:26 p.m. and the sunset at 5:55 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 4-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 42 minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:32 a.m. and solar noon at 12:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2 and perhaps 3 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and also has an unchanging rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 25-31, full moon; Feb. 8-14, new moon; Feb. 24-March 2, strong full moon; March 10-16, new moon; March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon; May 23-29, super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.47 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Two of four gates are open 3 inches and flowing a combined total of 230 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.