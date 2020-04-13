I am writing to express my agreement with your position concerning local businesses being treated in the same manner as large corporations. We moved to Sebring because of the small-town atmosphere, where strangers smile and say hello. Sebring Circle especially was an enticement for us, the restaurants, shops, craft festivals, Circle Theatre, and the Christmas parade. Something we didn’t have up North.
Now, because of the horrendous situation we have been placed in, the small business owners are suffering, not to mention their workers/staff sitting at home with little hope that they will have a job when this is over. While Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Michael's remain open.
What is the solution? Maybe we should give our small business owners the same opportunity granted to the national chain stores? Restaurant and shop owners can apply identical rules of sanitation, social distancing, etc. until this pandemic is over. Maybe even opening on a part-time basis to start.
If that plan is not feasible, our elected officials in Tallahassee and Washington need to step up and protect our small business owners, by granting them 16 weeks of payroll protection not eight weeks.
Please email your Representatives, I did. They need to hear from you.
No one knows when this will end, but continuing down this road of complete closure is economic madness for small businesses locally and across America. Eventually we need to get back to the future, and move forward before there is no future.
Beverly Blum
Sebring