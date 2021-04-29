SEBRING — If you own a small business, this past year may have been devastating. If you’re still going, you may want a loan to help retool for a post-COVID economy.
Getting that funding has posed a problem not just this last year, but for the last 40 years, according to advocates for reforming the Small Business Administration.
Frank Knapp, president and CEO of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, has spent this week traveling through Florida, drumming up press and small business support for reforms that he believes would improve the plight of small businesses. He said the majority of new jobs get created by local companies that have been in business five years or less and have as few as four or five employees.
“If they are not creating jobs, we will be in a world of hurt,” Knapp said. “The SBA needs a bigger mission.”
The mission, he said, would have SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman direct the agency to help businesses access capital — loans — a major barrier to opening and growing small businesses.
“Every small business owner and entrepreneur, especially in rural and underserved areas, and particularly if they are a minority or a woman, immediately identifies with the roadblocks to entrepreneurship,” Knapp said. “Politicians are fond of saying that small business is the backbone of our economy. Well, that backbone is deteriorating.”
In rural areas, Knapp said, businesses have lost their banks, from 14,400 in 1980 down to 4,600 now as a result of consolidations and failures. Highlands County has at least two locally-owned and operated banks — First Southern Bank in downtown Sebring and Heartland National Bank — and at least a half dozen corporate banks, but Knapp said they all “risk aversion.”
Knapp said small businesses’ confidence that they can get loans dropped from 50% in March 2020 to 37% one year later. A bread maker he met on his tour of Florida went through seven banks before getting a loan because of the inherent risks of opening a new business. The Small Business Administration has a loan guarantee program, Knapp said, it only covers 85% of the loss. A bank could still face a potential 15% loss along with lost administrative costs.
There are also Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), but Knapp said only 203 out of 1,058 provide small business startup loans. He cited SBA statistics that in fiscal year 2020, the nation’s 175 SBA-approved small business micro lenders made 5,890 loans averaging $14,434 — just 33.4 loans per lender per year.
“That’s not anywhere near the volume of startup capital [businesses] need,” Knapp said, citing an estimate of $10,000 for a small business startup loan and a $3,000 loan to startup a “micro-business,” one with no more than two employees.
Changes he and others would like to see include, but are not limited to:
- A direct federal small-business loan program — under $20,000 each — for entrepreneurs and micro businesses, including requirements for owners to get all manner of training in running their business.
- Provide more federal funding for CDFI Loan Fund Organizations.
- Create a federal paid family and medical leave program for small businesses.
- Dramatically increase resources for the SBA Office of the National Ombudsman to educate small businesses on regulations, instead of penalizing them.
- Create a Small Business Defend America initiative for Department of Defense procurement, using the SBA authority to target specific small businesses — such as veterans — as military subcontractors.
Legislation is currently in the works by U.S. Senators Tim Scott (D-South Carolina) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) to provide some of the reforms he’s suggested. Knapp said people can get more details from ReformtheSBA.com or contact him at fknapp@scsbc.org.