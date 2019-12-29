LAFAYETTE, La. — Five people are dead after a small plane crashed near a post office in southern Louisiana on Saturday, authorities said.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane. He said there was one survivor in addition to the five fatalities. Three people on the ground were transported to the hospital. The report said a nearby Walmart store was evacuated as a precaution.
Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.
Eyewitnesses told KLFY TV that lights went out at homes and businesses near the crash and that they heard something that sounded like “a semi-truck.” Several residents said they were without power. The report also said that three people on the ground were taken to hospitals.
Photos of the area where the plane crashed showed a blackened car as well as tree limbs scattered in the parking lot of a post office. The smoldering remains of the plane were resting in a field near the post office.
The Lafayette Police Department said via Twitter that local firefighters were handling the crash scene along the 300 block of Verot School Road while awaiting federal transportation authorities and asked motorists to avoid the area.
The fourth-largest city in Louisiana, Lafayette had a population of about 130,000 according to the 2018 census, and is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.
2 die while cleaning chemical tank at Houston-area business
PASADENA, Texas — Two workers apparently became overcome by fumes and died while cleaning a chemical tank at a business near Houston, authorities said Saturday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies responded to the plant overnight in Pasadena, located just southeast of Houston. They found two men dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.
Witnesses told deputies that the men had climbed inside the tank to clean it and were overcome by fumes.
The sheriff’s office did not say what kind of chemical was involved or name the business. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional details.
Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video ‘ambush’
HOUSTON — Two people were shot and killed and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez on Saturday revised the number of gunshot victims in the Friday night shooting from eight to nine. He said in a tweet that two died at the scene and the others were hospitalized, with one in critical condition.
The sheriff said authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood, where a group of males had been filming a music video in an office parking lot. The shooting scene stretched several blocks, the sheriff said, and it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.
“There were other vehicles that were staged there and we believe they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believed by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Gonzalez told reporters. It’s unclear how many people opened fire.
He described the victims as Hispanic males who appeared to be in their early 20s. No suspect information was immediately available, and the sheriff requested witnesses and anyone else who might have been injured to come forward.
The location of the shooting is north of Houston.
Man, 60, dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve mugging
NEW YORK — A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died, police said Saturday.
Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said. Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing suspects.
Police said Fresnada and another man, 29, were walking along Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When they refused, they were attacked.
Surveillance video clips released by police show a man grabbing another man’s shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Later clips show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.
It’s unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.
The muggers took $1 from the men and fled, police said.