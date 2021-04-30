OKEECHOBEE — At approximately 11:02 a.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 transfer from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office from a pilot who had just made an emergency crash landing somewhere thought to be between State Road 78 and State Road 70 West.
Simultaneously, Okeechobee SO Communications were also receiving notifications through FAA Miami and the U.S. Air Force Command that a small passenger plane went down near the boundaries of the county.
Okeechobee Sheriff Noel Stephen’s office reported that after searching several areas, the aircraft was found in a cow pasture roughly 1,500 feet off of SR 70 in Glades County.
The pilot and only passenger survived the landing but were flown from the scene by trauma alert due to their sustained injuries. Neither were identified.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.