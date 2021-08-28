SEBRING — When Colleen McNally wanted a name for her new insurance agency, she had just returned from a Journey rock concert, wearing the band’s T-shirt.
She wanted something people would remember. Her mother suggested the lyrics on her daughter’s shirt.
“’Just a Small Town Girl.’ Mom came up with it,” McNally said, and the name stuck: Who could forget it?
Small Town Girl Insurance in Lake Placid has worked with UnitedHealth Care since 2010 and helps seniors age 65 and older transition into Medicare and Medicaid. McNally saw people struggling with insurance for 22 years as she worked as a surgical assistant, 19 of those years at Advent Health (Florida Hospital).
A surgical assistant counts instruments, sets up the operating room and preps patients for surgery.
She worked long nights and weekends on call. Her father, an insurance agent, convinced her to change her focus to insurance.
“He trained me,” McNally said. “When he was alive, we did seminars together. I’m very happy I got to do work with him.”
Seminars are necessary, she said, because Medicare and Medicaid are too complicated for people to understand easily. Even if people don’t buy anything from her, she said, it’s good to have them better informed.
McNally keeps an office at 126 Dal Hall Blvd., and a mobile number with a 786 area code that she’s had for 30 years. She can’t change it. Her elderly clients have her number written in ink or saved in their phones, she said. Changing it would just create chaos.
Besides, she gets a half dozen new clients per week, on average, almost always recent transplants from other places, out-of-area phone numbers.
She’s proud to be a sponsor this year for the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards.