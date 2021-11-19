As we rolled down the runway departing on Runway 36, there was silence from the co-pilot side of the aircraft. When we taxied out and did the standard run-up checking all the systems, my high school-age Young Eagle passenger was a chatterbox. Even before we were in the plane, he was sharing all he knew about airplanes and aviation, and he knew a great deal. I expected it to be another fun EAA Young Eagle flight, one of the things I enjoy doing.
As we climbed to cruising altitude and we levelled off, nothing but silence. I began to worry. Was he scared? Was he about to lose his pancake breakfast all over the panel? How quickly could I turn back and put us on the ground? I asked: “Are you OK?”
He turned to face me and with the widest grin I have ever seen said “This is the best day of my life!” as we went on to fly over his high school and his house. He flew the plane and I didn’t want to land, but there were others waiting.
This past Saturday, EAA Chapter 1240 flew Young Eagles and the smiles were gaining altitude. For many this will be the first step of many as they begin to explore the options and opportunities in aviation and aerospace. Presently, the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy serves all our high schools where students participate in classroom sessions learning about aviation and aerospace and then spend an equal amount of time building and or restoring aircraft. It is a hands-on application of learning. This program is conducted at the Sebring Regional Airport on Monday and Wednesday mornings. All our high school students will have the opportunity to get behind the controls of an aircraft and fly if they choose to.
Next school year in August, we are expanding our efforts to create even more options and opportunities. The Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Academy (HEAT) will begin at the Sebring Regional Airport. This engineering program will use a state-of-the-art Fusion 360 Computer Aided Design (CAD) program to explore real-world engineering challenges provided by sponsors United Airlines, Airbus, Embraer, and the Sebring Regional Airport. Students in this program will travel to the airport on Monday and Wednesday mornings with the Aviation Academy students. The HEAT Academy is a partnership between our School Board, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the Sebring Regional Airport and Lockwood Aviation. It will be housed in a separate building with a modern high-performance computer lab, including 3D printers.
We are also exploring bringing our aviation activities to the elementary and middle schools as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has developed many age-appropriate/grade level activities to be used in the school classroom. All we need are some elementary and middle school teachers to step forward and want to use the resources. Our teachers are very busy and these activities would not be something extra, but could be used to replace or supplement existing Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) lessons. Any elementary or middle school teacher interested should contact me, and yes, we have budget for materials.
Thank you to EAA Young Eagle pilots Garrett Lee, Billy McCullers and Nick Barson who volunteered their time to help create all the smiles and thank yous. And thanks to EAA Chapter 1240 for providing the opportunity to open a door of exploration into aviation and aerospace for so many of our youth. And thank you to our community for continuing to come out and support our programs by attending the monthly pancake breakfast. The second Saturday of the month is a truly special time for all involved. See you Dec. 11.
John Rousch is the Director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.