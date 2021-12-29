SEBRING — Senior Engineer Rachel Smit of Sebring Fire Department got an early Christmas gift on Dec. 20: promotion to lieutenant.
She made that trek, from intern to officer, in less than six years, despite seven months with a broken leg. Capt. Austin Maddox said she’s the first woman in the history of the department to hold that rank.
Smit said she doubted herself more than anyone else did, when it came to reaching rank.
“I guess I expect a lot of myself and hold myself to a really high standard,” said Smit, 26. “I just work really, really hard. I go 110% or I don’t do it.”
Alongside her, Firefighter Keegan Allbritton, 24, was promoted to senior engineer on Nov. 12, and is “ecstatic” about the new rank. “You work hard, and the hard work pays off,” he said.
Maddox said “it’s been fun” watching them and several others excel through the ranks via the internship program established several years ago. Smit started Jan. 12, 2016, and Allbritton started June of that year. Smit said she and Allbritton have dated for the last four years. Maddox said they always work different shifts and, if needed, separate stations.
“Both [Smit and Allbritton] have demonstrated what it takes to move up,” Maddox said. “They are both highly trained. [They are] both able to be deployed on natural disasters.”
Allbritton’s family is absorbed in the Sebring Fire Department. His grandfather, Harold Allbritton, great-grandfather Eldridge Pollard and great-great-great-grandfather Dempsey Pollard all served.
Allbritton said he enjoys coming to work each day and helping others. “Anything I can do to help,” he said.
Smit was working as a model in Miami when she started as an intern. At 5-foot-10, with good teeth and hair, she said she did hair, toothpaste and athletic product ads. When, at 20, she told her agency that she was going into firefighting, they said they could see her doing that.
Smit said she became a probationary firefighter in late April 2016, but got a tibia-fibula compound fracture in an ATV accident on Oct. 29, 2016. It needed a metal rod straight through her tibia and seven months to heal. While her right leg feels like a spring when she runs, her left feels like a steel rod, she said. It throws her hip out, and she needs to work out to keep it limber, but she hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it made her a tougher trainer for new recruits.
“My joke is, ‘If me and my bum leg can do it, I don’t want to hear it,’” Smit said.
She gets a lot of support from the crew at the department, including former chief Brad Batz, who hired her, and from her parents, who immigrated from Holland more than 30 years ago.
“[Batz] told me, ‘You are the type of person who will be a leader,’ Smit said. “A lot of people have seen more in me than I’ve seen in myself.”
Her parents, from whom she also has dual U.S.-Dutch citizenship, told her not to make too big of a deal of anything and “whatever you can do, do it.”
That includes firefighting classes, from urban search/rescue to hazardous materials. She looks forward to testing and certifying as a fire inspector, too.
“I like having tools in my tool box to use,” Smit said. “We all have to do the same job. I tell people, ‘Go take classes.’ This department is great about continuing education.”
Is there anything else she wants to learn? American Sign Language and Spanish. Her family spoke Dutch at home with their parents, but she needs other languages to talk to people at incidents.
“Communication is key,” Smit said.