SEBRING – Bobbi Lynn Smith was arrested on Wednesday morning by Highlands County Sheriff's Deputies. She is now facing charges of burglary and possessing a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Deputies arrived to a residence on Glens Court just before 8 a.m. in regards to a suspicious person complaint and met up with the victim. The victim explained the residence was empty because it was being remodeled. The witness who was working on the house arrived shortly after 7 a.m. said he entered the garage door on one side of the home and he saw Smith leave the garage from the opposite door.
He watched Smith walk back toward her home and observed a gun sticking out from underneath a jacket on her person. Because of the gun, the witness did not engage Smith, according to the arrest report.
The witness also told deputies Smith has tried to “hang out” while he worked by he wouldn't allow it. A search of the residence revealed doors that were open that had previously been closed. And a rope was cut that held the front door shut.
During the investigation, another witness, the renovator's boss, came forward and said Smith texted him saying she allegedly chased off people from the house as it was getting its improvements with a 20 gauge shotgun.
Deputies made contact with Smith at her residence where she opened the door holding a 20 gauge shotgun. Smith was arrested and taken to the county jail where she allegedly, deliberately kicked an officer and it was caught on surveillance.
Smith is out on bond.