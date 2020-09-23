My name is Jessica Haughton. I am a resident of Sebring, a veteran, and business owner.
I’ve recently started volunteering for Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell; she is running for county commissioner for the district seat 3. She is the only woman on the ticket and although I don’t know much about politics I do see the impact she is having on the community. Dr. Powell, through her L.B.C. ministries, hosts a food bank every Thursday in Washington Heights, on Harris Street.
My husband and I volunteered (recently) and witnessed hundreds of cars coming through for food and even masks for essential workers. Although she did not allow any of her political signs to be shown during this weekly selfless act, I feel people should know about her and how she is a true stand for the community. By the way, she does a mobile food bank on Mondays as well as voter registration events.
Thank you for your time and opportunity to share this information about Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell.
Jessica Haughton
Sebring