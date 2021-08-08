SEBRING — Check out the comments on social media and discover that customers of Merle Norman Cosmetics have been praising its products for years. Some people have been buying makeup, fragrances and skin care items from the company for decades ... many decades.
Sheila Smith has been a loyal customer since she was 16. Smith not only has been a buyer but also a seller, operating a Merle Norman store in Illinois.
She is selling Merle Norman again, this time in Sebring. Smith has opened a store in the Village Fountain Plaza. The address is 247 US 27 N.
The store is open six days a week. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Smith said she will make arrangements if people have to come after hours.
Smith said she saw a need for a store in this area. She and her husband, Brent, moved to Highlands County in 2018. She wanted to make it easier for people in the Heartland to have access to the products.
“People like to come in and look and feel stuff,” she said. “We women, when we shop, we don’t want to just get online and do it. We want to go out. We want to look at it. We want to try it on. We want to be able to take it back without any hassle.”
The company is celebrating its 90th year in business in 2021. Why has it been so successful?
“The products work,” Smith said. “If you see people who have been on them, you can see that they work. “
Customers receive individualized service “to meet you,” she said.
“We sell based on your skin and your skin issues,” she added. Those can include wrinkles, acne, rosacea, oily, dryness and discoloration.
“We treat all different kinds of skin issues,” she said. “Pretty much any issue you come here with, we can help.”
Smith said the company comes out with new products every year. She noted that an organic moisturizer is expected to be available soon.
The products are hypoallergenic. She said during the five years she owned the store in Robinson, Illinois, she never had a return for an allergy problem.
According to the company, Merle Nethercutt Norman, who was born in Indiana, started out by mixing ingredients in her kitchen that created three steps to beauty: cleansing cream, Miracol and powder base foundation.
Merle Norman also carries products for men.
Smith does wedding makeovers, prom and pageant makeovers.
“I’ve done whole wedding parties,” she said.
“That was a lot of the business at home ... small town,” she added, referring to Robinson. “Everybody, they just came into Merle Norman to get their makeup done.”
Victoria Jones is the aesthetician who will be offering full facial services.
The telephone number at the store is 863-451-5047. Smith can also be reached at 618-553-2513.
The process of opening the Sebring store took six weeks, Smith said. The first step is to find a location that the company must approve. The company looks at demographics, what other stores are in the community, traffic and parking. The closest Merle Norman store is also looked at.