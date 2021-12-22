Executive Director of the Mason G. Smoak Foundation Deena Wright met with Tiffany Green, president of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, to deliver a check in the amount of $3,500 to help the agency with Phase I of a planned Village Green Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden at 100 Anderson St. The garden is one of many initiatives the agency has undertaken as part of their “Building a Resilient Community” initiative.
Mason G. Smoak Foundation helped fund other initiatives of the agency including Wele Youth Leadership program, the Village Green Resource Center which provides free computer access, job support, USDA 502 first time home buyer program (the HPNC are certified packagers with the USDA to purchase homes anywhere in Highlands and Hardee counties), and more. To date, the garden has received $3,000 from Whole Kids (a subsidiary of Whole Foods), $599 Hydroponics from Whole Kids, $5,000 from the Florida Division of Forestry, $1,000 from Walmart and other donations and has reached 55% of the cost of the Phase I of the garden.
The teaching and demonstration garden will include plant-based education, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, convert a vacant property into a viable community asset, social engagement using gardening as the attraction and economic.
Plans include workshops and guest speakers, including successful entrepreneurs such as Janell Miller of Miller Farms, environmental information by Archbold Biological Station Director Dustin Angell, Master Gardener with the Highlands County Extension office David Austin, and more.
The council plans to teach adults/youth how to grow their own food in a fun, supportive, and cooperative learning environment and aspiring entrepreneurs that agriculture can be a viable and lucrative business. The garden will include illustrations and signage for self-directed tours, shade, seating, container gardening, elevated garden beds, children’s sensory garden, medicinal/herbal section and much more.
To donate, sign up or learn more, call the HPNC at 863/318-7481 or connect via email at highwaypark@yahoo.com or http://www.hpng.org.