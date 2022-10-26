VENUS — The Mason G. Smoak Foundation held its 14th annual Trail Race & Family Fun Day at Lightsey Family Ranch in Venus on Saturday. While the run is one of the highlights of the event, there were plenty of other things to do, such as take a swamp buggy tour ride, decorate pumpkins, do some shopping and eat some food.

It was the third straight year the event has been held at Lightsey Family Ranch. In 2020, the event was moved there for social distancing requirements, but it was liked so much the last two years have also been held there.

