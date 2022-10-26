VENUS — The Mason G. Smoak Foundation held its 14th annual Trail Race & Family Fun Day at Lightsey Family Ranch in Venus on Saturday. While the run is one of the highlights of the event, there were plenty of other things to do, such as take a swamp buggy tour ride, decorate pumpkins, do some shopping and eat some food.
It was the third straight year the event has been held at Lightsey Family Ranch. In 2020, the event was moved there for social distancing requirements, but it was liked so much the last two years have also been held there.
The overall winner of the Trail Run was Bryant Reyes, who finished in a time of 27:33.3, while Reagan Lenihan finished first among females with a time of 29:35.3. Jon Williams was the Male Master winner with a time of 27:57.3, while Tera Ming won the Female Master title with a time of 34:42.5.
Ava Goodman placed first in the female 10-and-under age group with a time of 42:24 and Paulo Baussan won the male 10-and-under class in 36:36.9.
The female 11 to 14 winner was Alana Cohen, who finished in 46:22, with Cordell Keiber placing first in the male 11 to 14 class with a time of 29:20.2.
Isabella Maysonet won the female 15 to 18 class in 59:43.9 and Brayden Jackson was the male 15 to 18 winner in a time of 33:25.4.
Hilton Teal won the male 19 to 24 age group with a time of 31:58.2.
Rosa Guzman captured the female 25 to 29 class with a time of 41:52.3, while Zuleyma Gonzalez captured the female 30 to 34 title in 44:00.6 and Luis Fumero won the male 30 to 34 class with a time of 36:37.7.
The 35 to 39 female class was won by Kelly McLaughlan in 46:28.1, while the male side was won by Darryl White with a time of 42:59.9.
The female 40 to 44 age group was won by Courtney Brown in a time of 47:15.3, with Jessie Delewski taking the male 40 to 44 title with a time of 29:06.4.
Karla Jasso won the female 45 to 49 division with a time of 36:40.5 and Geli Alvarez won the male side by finishing in 35:19.3.
The female 50 to 54 winner was Kimberly O’ Connor with a time of 57:12.4 and Dimitri Baussan won the male 50 to 54 group in 28:37.1.
Valerie Mooney won the female 60 to 64 class in 49:26.6, with Chuck Mooney winning the male side in 36:43.5.
Maryann Styer won the female 70 to 74 class with a time of 1:24:25.4.