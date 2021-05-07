LAKE PLACID — Students and faculty had some tense moments when the smell of smoke caused a fire alarm to be pulled. Thankfully, it turned out to be a faulty light ballast in one of the classrooms. No one was injured.
According to Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor, there was “no extended evacuation” of the students. They were relocated to a safe part of the building. Bashoor said staff, the Student Resource Officer and students all did what they were supposed to.
The call went out at 12:06 p.m. and within three minutes, first responders were on scene. Sun N Lakes Fire Department and Lake Placid Fire Department were on scene. Highlands Park Estates was called out but Bashoor was unsure if they were there. Lake Placid EMS was at the school in case it was needed.
Lake Placid Middle School officials posted about the incident stating the interruption lasted about 35 minutes and the children were back in class. They thanked HCFR and EMS. The post indicated the staff and students practiced the emergency situation often.