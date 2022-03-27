LAKE PLACID — The Smoke Shack BBQ and Catering restaurant was destroyed in a fire Friday evening. The popular restaurant has been a staple in the tiny town for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 123 U.S. 27 N. The restaurant’s barbecue and southern foods are a favorite of locals.
Although there were five employees and some 25 guests in the restaurant, it was safely evacuated and there were no injuries, according to county officials, who said the building is a complete loss. The source of the fire was unknown as of Friday night.
The northbound lanes between Dal Hall Boulevard and Interlake Boulevard were restricted for some time for emergency vehicles and safety. Lake Placid Police Department was on hand for traffic control. Highlands County EMS was also on scene with ambulances should they be needed. Highlands County Fire Rescue worked into the night putting out hot spots.
HCFR units were back out Saturday afternoon to put more water on “hot spots.”
People left nearby stores to watch as the brave firefighters from multiple HCFR stations battled the flames. Many bystanders were in awe of the flames but empathized with owner Rachael Tillman and her staff. Many took photos and videos. A small group of young ladies and men were seen bringing cases of water across the parking lot for the first responders. Lake Placid is known as a tight-knit community that rallies in a time of need.
Smoke Shack BBQ and Catering posted on social media that it was quick thinking and the “grace of God” that the customers and employees were safe. They also said they would rebuild the restaurant.