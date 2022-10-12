LAKE PLACID — Racheal and Crayton Tillman, owners of a restaurant that will soon rise from its literal ashes, won approval Monday evening for parking and landscaping variances for the new restaurant.
The original Smoke Shack BBQ & Catering, at 123 U.S. 27 North, caught fire in March as diners sat inside and take-out customers picked up their orders. No one was injured in the blaze, which quickly emptied the building and drew onlookers.
And now the couple intends to raze the remains of the restaurant and a second building on the site and replace it with a single, 3,200-square-foot restaurant that seats 100 people.
After a quick discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve a variance to the town’s landscaping regulations that otherwise would require a 10-foot wide buffer along the roadway and 3,063 square feet of canopy coverage throughout the site.
After Town Planner Melanie Culpepper recommended approval, the council agreed to let the Tillmans:
- Reduce the width of the buffer along the roadway to 5 feet, while still providing the required trees and bushes.
- Reduce the required canopy coverage from 3,063 square feet to 313 square feet.
In exchange for the reduction in landscaping in these areas, Tillman proposes building perimeter plantings and Juniper ground cover instead of sod.
Even with reduced canopy coverage, the restaurant will nevertheless have 18% more green space than before the fire, the Tillmans argued.
The Tillmans will also have to reconfigure the parking lot, part of which includes property owned by the shopping center on which the restaurant sits.
Although there are no formal agreements, the doctor’s office next to the rebuild site and the Royals Shopping Plaza have agreed to allow for parking for the Smoke Shack, Culpepper told the council.
Town regulations would require 28 parking spaces for the new restaurant, but the current site has only 10 parking spaces, Culpepper told the council. “The applicant requests to reduce the required parking spaces to 13,” the waiver states.
The council unanimously agreed to that waiver, too, providing the Tillmans with 13 parking spaces.
There will be other improvements to the site. Though the former restaurant was served by a septic tank, the new version will hook directly to the city sewer, with a lift station on the property.
The Tillmans did not provide a construction schedule for the new restaurant. They have not returned calls for comment.