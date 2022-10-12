LAKE PLACID — Racheal and Crayton Tillman, owners of a restaurant that will soon rise from its literal ashes, won approval Monday evening for parking and landscaping variances for the new restaurant.

The original Smoke Shack BBQ & Catering, at 123 U.S. 27 North, caught fire in March as diners sat inside and take-out customers picked up their orders. No one was injured in the blaze, which quickly emptied the building and drew onlookers.

