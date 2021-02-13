After my second vaccination, I am writing to say it was a much smoother experience than on Jan. 5. As before, the staff providing the services were professional and efficient. But this time there was not the long wait in line to reach them.
The system that enrolls people is much improved. After the first week, the Department recognized that, for the most part, the population they are dealing with are not computer literate and made necessary accommodations. The Health Department’s website is very clear about how to access services, and what to expect.
I was really happy to learn that most of the people providing the services have also received their vaccinations. Kudos to a nimble Department of Health.
Joan Brode
Sebring