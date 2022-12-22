SEBRING — Businesses near Sebring’s downtown were in for a special surprise on Tuesday. The Sebring Middle School Bel Canto Ladies Choir enjoyed Christmas caroling at numerous locations around the downtown area.
Nearly a dozen young ladies made up the choir under the tutelage of Choral Director Kara Williams. Dressed formally and nearly identically from their black formal dresses to their black flat shoes, they were ready for the holidays.
The girls snapped and swayed, they toe-tapped and moved their arms in choreographed movements. The young ladies sang different songs from their holiday repertoire at different businesses. Williams said the students are so creative, they come up with their own choreography.
At the Highlands News-Sun, they sang “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” The jazzy instrumental music was played through a wireless, portable speaker. The music was well received and much appreciated.
Afterwards, they went next door and sang a couple of songs at the Sebring Police Department.
“It was very nice; they (staff) enjoyed it very much,” said Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart.
For 20 years, Williams has taken her choir on the road, so to speak. They have performed at preschools, nursing homes and many other venues. However, a shortage of bus drivers has curbed field trips in those vehicles. The last two years, the choir has walked to downtown locations and shared their Christmas spirit on and around the Circle.
Tuesday, the Bel Canto Ladies Choir also sang at a women’s luncheon at First Methodist Church, Dee’s Restaurant and the City of Sebring Fire Department and more. The performance was so good, a fireman joined in with dancing. They wanted to make it to the courthouse but their feet would just not carry them any further, Williams laughed.
“Dee’s is usually the highlight of the day, but the fireman joining in dancing stole the show,” Williams said.
The bus situation wasn’t going to end the singing. The choir sees their Christmas caroling as giving a type of community service.
“We are giving back to the community in a different sort of way with the talents we’ve been given,” Williams said. “Some people give with money; we give with the gift of our voices.”
Williams has been teaching for 27 years, of those, 22 years has been at Sebring Middle School. She has had both male and female choir students over the years. However, COVID was particularly hard on the choir and the choir is rebuilding.
Williams’ students asked her to teach choir again and she agreed. She teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade choir as well as two AVID classes. Her students practice Monday through Thursday after school. Williams says that shows her they are dedicated.
“Seeing my girls perform and enjoying themselves is my gift,” Williams said.