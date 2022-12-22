SEBRING — Businesses near Sebring’s downtown were in for a special surprise on Tuesday. The Sebring Middle School Bel Canto Ladies Choir enjoyed Christmas caroling at numerous locations around the downtown area.

Nearly a dozen young ladies made up the choir under the tutelage of Choral Director Kara Williams. Dressed formally and nearly identically from their black formal dresses to their black flat shoes, they were ready for the holidays.

