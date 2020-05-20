AVON PARK — Christopher Chaise Snider, 25, of Avon Park, was arrested on May 14 by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Snider will now face charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. A third charge was for violating a conditional pretrial release for domestic violence from an arrest on March 20.
On April 23, a child protective investigator informed the sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit about communication between the victim and Snider in spite of a condition of Snider’s pretrial release was no contact. The report said the DCF investigator gave the unit multiple screen shots of communications between Snider and the victim.
The victim told the deputy the conversations were made after Snider was released from jail. The deputy made contact with the suspect at his residence. According to the report, Snider confirmed he was in communication with the victim since his March arrest.
Snider showed the deputy his phone. The report said most of the texts were from Snider and one text from the victim told Snider too leave her alone. The deputy took the phone for evidence. A search warrant was obtained for the phone on April 24.
On May 12 the deputy received the report from the conversations off the phone. The report showed thousands of messages over the span of multiple days.
On May 14, Snider was arrested in the HCSO lobby. A search of his wallet uncovered folded pieces of tinfoil that was burnt. A swab test of the foil determined the presence of methamphetamine, the report showed.