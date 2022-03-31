SEBRING — When Zephen Xaver took hostages in SunTrust Bank three Januaries ago, a Highlands County SWAT sniper positioned himself on the balcony of Room 418 in the hotel across the street.
Attorney Jayne Allie McNeill wants to talk to that SWAT member.
Sebring Police and SWAT supervisors, in the interest of developing a strategy to end the 2019 SunTrust hostage standoff, a deputy under Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Ahrens was sent to find Lee Tolar, the chief of the City of Sebring’s Building Department. Tolar quickly provided them with a set of blueprints that showed the bank's floor plan as well as mechanical drawings showing ventilation, air conditioning, and other details.
McNeill also wants to talk to Tolar.
On Thursday, McNeill, the 10th Circuit assistant public defender representing Xaver on five first-degree murder charges, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she wants to depose Tolar and some 30 law enforcement officers. In fact, McNeill, who has asked Estrada to postpone Xaver’s trial until July 2023, presented a list that includes the crisis negotiator who spoke with Xaver during the several hour standoff that day.
The list also includes Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund and some of his officers, Sheriff’s detectives and deputies, investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and FBI agents who arrived hours after Xaver had been extracted by the Sheriff’s SWAT team and arrested by Sebring Sgt. Steve Reinhart.
The names on her list are designated by the state as Category C witnesses, which include non-eyewitnesses, minor players and people prosecutors are not going to call at trial. Category C witnesses also include law enforcement and other witnesses whose knowledge of the case is fully set out in a police report or statement given to the defense.
Stating that prosecutors once listed some of the same people as Category A witnesses – that is, witnesses that might have been called to testify – McNeill told Estrada that the change in classification has hurt her client’s chances at a fair trial. She believes there is information out there that can save her client.
“The effect of the classification of these 31 witnesses I have listed is to prevent me from the discovery and gaining the information I need to defend Mr. Xaver,” she told Estrada. “I have taken deposition after deposition where I have learned that officers who did not write reports in this case had significant and substantial involvement in the investigation.”
That includes officers and deputies who entered the bank when Xaver was arrested, “and officers who were present and directly interrogated Xaver after he was arrested,” she said. Without knowing what those officers might know, she could “face a situation where I am surprised and ambushed in the middle of a death penalty trial.”
The witnesses were categorized two years before Estrada set the case for trial, Prosecutor Paul R. Wallace said, adding that prosecutors already determined they had little to add to the record.
“These witnesses’ involvement and knowledge is limited, which is why they were not set for depositions for well over two years before the judge set the trial date,” Wallace said. “Most of the (Category C witnesses) simply showed up to the crime scene once the situation came to an end. A limited number were part of the SWAT team, one was a sniper, and others went to (Xaver’s) residence to execute a search warrant.”
While searching Xaver’s residence, which was owned by his mother Misti Hendricks, detectives found a black Taurus .38 Special and a box of 50 ammunition, a small amount of marijuana, a pipe, and a bottle of the sedative Trazodone in Xaver’s name. The items are on a list provided by the State Attorney's Office in Bartow. The .38 may have belonged to Hendricks or her husband, Bruce Bannister.
Hogland and Ahrens managed their response and approved incident reports and hours that each officer charged to the day’s events. They don’t necessarily have details of what Xaver said upon arrest and other information, Wallace said.
Estrada agreed that McNeill’s list of names may be too much, too late.
“I was under the impression we were almost past the deposition stage,” the judge said. “I still want to try this case in the fall, if possible.”
“The delay is me, having to litigate being able to do discovery in a case where they are trying to execute my client, that’s the delay,” McNeill told Estrada. “It’s their objection to me taking depositions of officers who were present and directly involved in the arrest, that’s the delay.”
McNeill told Estrada she can depose 31 people in two days, so they don’t further delay the trial.
Estrada also noted that some of the names on McNeill’s list had been deposed by Xaver’s former lawyer in the past couple of years. He urged her to determine exactly which depositions she still needs.
Estrada said he'd decide quickly which people on her Category C list can be deposed. "We've got to get this case on a trial posture," he said.
The next hearing for Xaver is April 28 at 8:30 a.m. Xaver is facing the death penalty in the shooting deaths of five local women in the former SunTrust branch across from Residence Inn Marriott on U.S. 27. A memorial park now sits on the site.