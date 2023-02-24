SEBRING — Supervisors at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring have sent a request to the county to amend their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding request.
They have asked, on advice of their new utilities manager, that two of their requested lift stations be mobile units, instead, to help a broken lift station should the need arise.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Dan Stegall told supervisors that the mobile units would provide redundancy in the system.
“We’re still looking at getting four,” Stegall said. “We’re just changing how we’re looking at using them.”
Finance Director Dane Garlinghouse said the matter still needs full approval from the Board of County Commissioners, who approved the original ARPA allocation to Sun ‘N Lake last summer through the county-wide allocation.
What’s at question is the $340,000 granted to install wastewater bypass pumps in case of power failure at lift stations at a hospital, schools and assisted living facilities in the district.
Rather than have all of these installed at the sites, Sun ‘N Lake officials have requested to have two of these installed permanently – at least one of them for Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School.
Two of the four would be mobile units, capable of providing temporary bypass at high-volume lift stations and at other lift stations, should others fail.
Other ARPA fund allocations to Sun ‘N Lake include:
- $42,500 install variable frequency drive units and control panels to improve efficiency and reduce wear on lift stations.
- $42,000 to install six automated flushing values in remote areas of the water distribution system to help clear lines.
- $39,500 to install and operate a large scale tank mixer for the potable water storage tank to keep water and disinfectants well mixed.
- $27,500 to install a new wastewater treatment plant analyzer and new chlorine injection system to manage the disinfectant in the treatment system.
- $24,000 to install four chlorine booster pumps and tanks in remote areas of the water distribution system.
- $22,300 to install an automatic pressure regulating valve for backup water supply from an adjacent water utility, when needed.
- $19,800 to replace an outdated dissolved oxygen meter with a new meter, variable frequency drive and a new chlorine injection unit.
- $3,500 to install pressure sensors on potable water lines at six lift stations to detect pressure loss and line breaks.
Supervisor Mike Hurley said if the changes for portable bypass pumps are approved, he wants to make sure they are kept under roof and well maintained.
The latest published update on county ARPA projects states that Sun ‘N Lake had ordered pumps, with delivery expected between April and June.
Meanwhile, county commissioners have already gotten an update on progress for their countywide ARPA projects. Projects Manager Brandon Gunn told commissioners that a survey by engineers and the architect has been done for expansion of the Emergency Operations Center, with the plan concept approved and the schematic being refined.
It’s on hold right now, though, while the county works with the City of Sebring on getting sewer lines to George Boulevard to serve it and all other county buildings there.
County broadband is in the bid process. Estimated delivery for a library outreach vending machine for books and materials is early March, at the latest. Equipment to help with veterans outreach has also been ordered.
Emergency storage for the Road & Bridge Department has been under construction, and expansion of Road & Bridge Unit 2 has been in the planning stage, but expansion of the Road & Bridge main building is on hold, waiting to see if Sun ‘N Lake officials will match funds for a project to improve Schumacher Road.
The county is still looking into software for Development Services, and plans to improve the Government Annex building, which houses Development Services, are moving into the bid process.
Also, a new dispatch console, approved by the board on Dec. 20, is expected to be fully installed by September.