SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring needs a new remote-read water metering system. It wasn’t getting accurate readings.
Chris Shoemaker, general manager, said Wednesday that it was more a problem with the transmitter technology attached to the meters, and not getting accurate signals to the district utilities department as opposed to the meters themselves not reading accurately.
Either way, Shoemaker said district staff has been in talks with the original installer, as he understands, perhaps to get some funds recovered from that project. The issue predates Shoemaker’s recent hire by the district.
Meanwhile, Shoemaker and his staff have secured permission from the special improvement district’s Board of Supervisors to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for a new AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) system.
At the moment, Sun ‘N Lake has approximately $1.2 million budgeted for the project, according to discussions at the supervisors’ meeting. Supervisors would prefer, however, to keep invoices well under that amount. The RFP itself will now have a deadline in November, with expectations of receiving bids and making a decision in December.
Originally, as posted in the agenda, the RFP would have been issued in October, but district officials told the board they hosted a number of vendors on Oct. 18 to have them tour the district and get familiar with the work and the system being requested, as stated in the most recent meeting agenda.
Shoemaker hopes to have work start in January 2022 and be complete by May or June, barring any supply-chain issues. Ideally, Shoemaker said, work crews should be able to inform residents that they will see water services stopped temporarily — approximately 20-30 minutes — on a given day and then be on the new system.
Regarding questions at the meeting of why the “new” system would need replacing, Supervisor Raymond Brooks said the “new” system is actually seven years old and malfunctioning. It should last longer, however, and supervisors will look for a vendor who can guarantee a system will last 15-20 years or more.
The warranty will be based on what company the board chooses, Shoemaker said.
“It’s frustrating that it took so long. It’s frustrating that we’re on the wrong track,” said Supervisor Mike Gilpin. “I think the customers will be happier now, whatever they’ve got to go through.”