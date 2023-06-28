Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring’s Board of Supervisors wants to know if they will have a landowner seat election in January.
The best anyone can tell them right now is, “Maybe.”
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 9:59 am
Supervisors have asked the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners to approve a proposed change to the special improvement district’s ordinance to drop its two remaining landowner seats in favor of an all popularly-elected board.
District General Counsel David Schumacher told the superevisors on Tuesday that he expects the county commission to discuss a resolution in a meeting in the near future.
If commissioners agree with the request from the district, all seats will be voted on by residents.
So far, they are still awaiting a decision from the county, which by law must approve all changes to the district’s operating charter, and the County Commission is still waiting to hear back from County Attorney Sherry G. Sutphen on those proposed changes.
The Highlands News-Sun has reached out to Sutphen to find out when the resolution will show up on the County Commission agenda, but has not received a date, as of yet.
Sun ‘N Lake’s landowner-held seats are elected, when terms expire, at special landowner meetings each year. The two largest landowners in Sun ‘N Lake are AdventHealth Sebring hospital and Tanglewood, a large manufactured home community in the southern end of the district.
Removing the landowner seats would remove those entities’ direct influence in Sun ‘N Lake politics. The two entities still have a lot of pull in infrastructure matters because of the potential danger to patients and a large part of the residents in the district should either entity suffer a loss of water or sewer services.
Three-and-a-half years ago, the board voted 3-2 to move toward having all five seats elected by popular vote.
The dissenting votes then were Supervisors Craig Herrick and Mike Gilpin, elected at that time to landowner seats. Herrick is now president of the board.
They are outnumbered, 3-2, by popularly-elected supervisors, but that hasn’t affected decisions as most of the decisions at the meetings have been unanimous.
