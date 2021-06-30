SEBRING — Supervisors heard Friday on some proposed changes to the Sun ‘N Lake budget, including possible increases in assessments and supervisors’ compensation.
They also had discussion over special community events, phasing out the fitness center, replacing trees throughout the district and replacing the generator at the District water and sewer utility.
Supervisor Raymond Brooks said he brought up the discussion of increasing compensation to supervisors to increase interest in serving.
“It’s not about the money,” Brooks said. “It’s about trying to figure out a way to get people interested in what we do, and participate in what we do.”
As of Friday, the board was still one person short. They had not yet found an interested party to step up for the seat vacated by the February death of Supervisor Joseph Ackroyd “Joe” Branson.
Anyone who might serve in Branson’s stead would be appointed to the seat, to serve out the rest of his term until the next general election. Branson himself served three and a half years after being appointed in August 2017 and after being re-elected to the same popularly-elected seat in 2020.
Based on discussion from the first workshop, Finance Director Omar DeJesus said supervisors might consider increasing each supervisor’s compensation from $300 per month to $500, which would mean a $12,000 increase in the budget, or increasing compensation to $1,000 per supervisor per month — a $42,000 budget increase.
Another incentive would include the $1,000 per month stipend and an individual golf membership, a fringe benefit that would need to be tracked as to which outings on the course are for business and which are personal. The personal rounds would be considered taxable. That option would cost the General Fund an additional $42,000 and the Golf Fund another $17,474.
Brooks said he may have upset some people by going about incentives this way, and apologized for that, if he did.
“I’m telling you, we have a problem. Look out in the audience,” he said gesturing to an almost empty room. “Nobody cares.”
Right now, the District may have to use $2.85 million in reserve funds to balance out the proposed $13.2 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget, DeJesus said. Total projected revenues are $10.4 million, with $3.66 million of that in the General Fun, from $3.43 million in assessments, along with $55,000 from penalties on assessments, $8,500 in billing charges, $55,500 in pool/fitness memberships, $25,000 in investment earnings on general fund monies and $90,750 in miscellaneous revenues.
Another $2.41 million would come in from charges for water and sewer services, with $359,125 from other income and $25,000 in investment earnings. Sun ‘N Lake also expects to see $2.64 million in golf memberships and course fees and another $1.27 million in food and beverage revenue, including Island View Restaurant.
On the General Fund costs side, the District expects to pay $1.34 million on roads and drainage, $434,950 for administration, $202,575 for community services, $348,000 for recreation, $316,000 for finance, $101,400 for code enforcement, $232,650 for security, $301,300 for buildings/grounds, $66,600 for equipment and vehicle maintenance, $18,325 for contingency and $545,000 in capital outlay.
In the Utilities budget, the district expects to pay $1.37 million for operations, $259,450 in customer service and $370,000 in capital outlay.
Estimates for the Golf Fund include $2.4 million in golf operations, $1.5 million in restaurant operations and $454,235 in capital outlay.
Capital projects, outside those funds, are expected to run at $2.95 million.
DeJesus had, under discussion items, a 4% increase to the Special Improvement District assessment, rather than 1.5%, as suggested in the first proposal at an earlier workshop. It would bring in an estimated $80,000 more revenue.
Another possible budget increase with regard to pay would include an employee merit pay increase from 3% to 4%. a total budget impact of $50,000.