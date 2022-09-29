SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring has closed down recreation facilities ahead of Hurricane Ian.
This includes Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club and Island View Restaurant, which will not reopen until Friday, at the earliest.
The golf course also will remain closed until officials can assess the condition of the grounds on Thursday.
Closures also include the swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts and the Community Center, along with all activities taking place there. Recreational facilities will remain closed all day Thursday.
Things are expected to return to normal on Friday, provided facilities are still fully intact and undamaged.
As of Tuesday, closure of the Town Hall at Sun ‘N Lake was yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, officials at Sun ‘N Lake have advised all residents to go into their disaster plans, whether they will shelter in place or evacuate to another home or facility.
Before the storm hits, officials are asking residents to bring in any unsecured, lightweight objects which can become dangerous projectiles in a hurricane.
”It is critically important that you [secure] objects outside your home that could become airborne and cause harm to yourself and others,” officials stated in a district-wide notice.
Such things include:
- Yard decorations or ornaments
- Trash cans
- Flag poles and garden flags
- Pool or patio furniture
- Water hoses and unsecured stands
- Other debris and loose items
These items could be stored in a secure location such as a garage or shed.
Also, officials recommend limiting your water consumption with a low-pressure system during a power outage to prevent backflow from entering your home.
To help minimize the chance of your septic tank flooding, consider reducing the water you use in the days before a storm. This could include minimizing unnecessary laundry and dishwasher cycles and reducing time spent showering and running water.
