SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors may go to a completely popularly-elected board, finally.
It’s been going on for two years, almost three, since the board voted 3-2 in January 2020 to move toward having all five seats elected by popular vote.
The dissenting votes then were Supervisors Craig Herrick and Mike Gilpin, who had just been elected at time to landowner seats.
David Schumacher, general counsel for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, confirmed Friday that there is a move now to take the elections toward popular vote only, and doing away with landowner-decided seats.
The change, Schumacher said, would remove any non-residents from casting votes and would prevent large landowners from voting their lots en masse.
In the past, votes by large landowners could easily sway the landowner seat elections, much to the dismay of residential landowners.
If enacted, the change would mark the first time in the district’s almost 50-year history that all five board members would serve as other public officials do – at the will of the general public for that jurisdiction.
Even so, the board is not a municipal government and cannot tax as most local governments do. Revenue comes from fees and assessments, state and federal government grants, and a revenue stream from the district’s water/sewer system and the golf course built by the original developers.
Similar to municipalities, independent districts don’t have authority over matters that usually go to the county, such as land use, zoning, or county-wide sheriff or fire services.
Some such districts might be able to set up internal security or fire services, but rarely have the budgets to do so, as salaries, training and equipment costs have gone up and stayed high over the years. Liability for such services is also a factor.
Special improvement districts also don’t have authority over any county or state roads that cross or abut the district.
Being a special improvement district, created by state action, the only way Sun ‘N Lake can change its operating charter is to go before the Board of County Commissioners, which was given authority over those changes.
A partial change did come into play in September 2020 when the county commission, on request from Sun ‘N Lake, changed the landowner vote from being based on acreage to being based on individual parcels.
Schumacher said at the time that voting by acreage had given massive voting power to the district’s two corporate land owners, AdventHealth Sebring and Tanglewood, a corporate-owned manufactured home community with numerous residents and a massive number of votes under a “one acre, one vote” system.
The Sun ‘N Lake Board consists of two landowner-elected seats and three popularly-elected seats, elected from among the district’s residents. The district only recently shifted the majority on the board to popular seats away from landowner seats. This new move would take the corporate landowners out of the equation and make the residents the sole constituents.
Residents at Friday’s meeting were not happy. Many made complaints that have been heard several times before this and previous boards, regarding water, sewer and drainage infrastructure; how code enforcement is handled within the district, and the continuing costs of running a golf course, golf club and attached restaurant in light of infrastructure, public safety and general recreational needs.
At Spring Lake Improvement District, the county’s only other independent district, supervisors voted many years ago to sell the golf course to an outside company to run and manage while they focused on governmental matters.
In the last 20 years, the Spring Lake golf course has had success and struggle along with the economy. Meanwhile, the supervisors have improved infrastructure to manage drainage, improved and extended water and sewer lines and begun attracting new businesses to their highway frontage.